Foot Locker Inc. [FL] moved up 4.00: Why It’s Important

Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE: FL] gained 4.00% on the last trading session, reaching $33.81 price per share at the time. The company report on November 14, 2022 that FOOT LOCKER, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.40 PER SHARE.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.40 per share, which will be payable on January 27, 2023 to shareholders of record on January 13, 2023.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, atmos, and Sidestep. With approximately 2,800 retail stores in 28 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company’s purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information please visit footlocker-inc.com.

Foot Locker Inc. represents 94.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.06 billion with the latest information. FL stock price has been found in the range of $33.21 to $34.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, FL reached a trading volume of 4629383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Foot Locker Inc. [FL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $37.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Foot Locker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Foot Locker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on FL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foot Locker Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for FL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.26.

Trading performance analysis for FL stock

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.42. With this latest performance, FL shares gained by 6.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.91 for Foot Locker Inc. [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.52, while it was recorded at 32.37 for the last single week of trading, and 32.06 for the last 200 days.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Foot Locker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Foot Locker Inc. go to 32.72%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Foot Locker Inc. [FL]

There are presently around $3,040 million, or 99.85% of FL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FL stocks are: VESA EQUITY INVESTMENT S.A R.L. with ownership of 12,350,716, which is approximately -3.134% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,469,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $320.16 million in FL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $315.11 million in FL stock with ownership of nearly -8.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

139 institutional holders increased their position in Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE:FL] by around 9,764,593 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 13,085,798 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 67,075,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,926,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FL stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,908,344 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,858,034 shares during the same period.