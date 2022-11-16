Etsy Inc. [ETSY] moved up 4.65: Why It’s Important

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] closed the trading session at $125.31 on 11/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $121.25, while the highest price level was $127.28. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced participation including a webcasted fireside chat at the 2nd Annual Needham Consumer Tech / E-Commerce Virtual Conference on November 21, 2022 at 12:15 p.m. ET. The live webcast and replay of this session will be featured on our IR website at investors.etsy.com.

In addition, company executives will virtually attend the BTIG Technology Innovation Summit on November 15, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -42.77 percent and weekly performance of 23.12 percent. The stock has been moved at 42.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 27.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, ETSY reached to a volume of 4530831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Etsy Inc. [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $115.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on ETSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 7.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 22.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

ETSY stock trade performance evaluation

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.12. With this latest performance, ETSY shares gained by 27.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.52 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.70, while it was recorded at 113.17 for the last single week of trading, and 106.66 for the last 200 days.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.57 and a Gross Margin at +71.90. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 71.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.83.

Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Etsy Inc. [ETSY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to -1.70%.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,361 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,833,881, which is approximately 0.611% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,827,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $830.91 million in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly -28.658% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Etsy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 323 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 14,628,291 shares. Additionally, 324 investors decreased positions by around 19,091,003 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 88,861,458 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,580,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,609,464 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,670,090 shares during the same period.