Dow Inc. [DOW] fell -9.03% so far this year. What now?

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.67% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.93%. The company report on November 15, 2022 that WM and Dow Rollout First Major Residential Plastic Film Recycling Program in the U.S.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Today, WM (NYSE: WM) and Dow (NYSE: DOW) announced the launch of a bold new collaboration to improve residential recycling for hard-to-recycle plastic films by allowing consumers in select markets to recycle these materials directly in their curbside recycling. According to The Recycling Partnership, currently, only 1.9% of U.S. households1 have access to curbside plastic film recycling, which is the plastic material with the lowest overall recycling rate. Once operating at full capacity, this program is expected to help WM divert more than 120,000 metric tons (MT) of plastics film from landfills annually.

This effort combines WM’s broad reach as a comprehensive environmental solutions provider with Dow’s leadership in material science to build new infrastructure that is intended to help close existing recycling gaps, driving a more circular value chain in the U.S. for plastic materials. The initiative has kicked off with an initial pilot program in the Chicago-area community of Hickory Hills, Ill., reaching approximately 3,500 households, with more cities to follow across the country. Consumers in the program’s pilot cities will be able to recycle film plastics like bread bags, cling wrap, and dry-cleaning bags directly in their curbside recycling.

Over the last 12 months, DOW stock dropped by -13.89%. The one-year Dow Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.39. The average equity rating for DOW stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.14 billion, with 714.30 million shares outstanding and 702.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.28M shares, DOW stock reached a trading volume of 4439300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $49.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $71 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $47, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on DOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 4.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Dow Inc. [DOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.93. With this latest performance, DOW shares gained by 14.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.39 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.85, while it was recorded at 50.87 for the last single week of trading, and 56.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dow Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.35 and a Gross Margin at +18.90. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.09.

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

DOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -7.20%.

Dow Inc. [DOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,634 million, or 68.90% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,747,736, which is approximately -0.532% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,414,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.34 billion in DOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.91 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -2.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 673 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 27,988,427 shares. Additionally, 723 investors decreased positions by around 48,798,475 shares, while 234 investors held positions by with 381,227,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 458,014,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,057,341 shares, while 184 institutional investors sold positions of 5,584,365 shares during the same period.