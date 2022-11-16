Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] fell -50.30% so far this year. What now?

Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE: DM] jumped around 0.27 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.46 at the close of the session, up 12.33%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Desktop Metal Announces Major Contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for Variety of 3D Printed FreeFoam™ Products.

Multimillion-dollar contract awarded by the VA supports the development, testing and manufacturing of seat cushions, mattresses, and patient positioning devices, such as splints, that will also enable the VA to “make products at a fraction of their final size, minimizing storage and warehouse needs”.

FreeFoam is a revolutionary new family of photopolymer resins from Desktop Metal containing heat-activated foaming agents that are 3D printed with Digital Light Processing (DLP). After printing, FreeFoam parts are briefly put into an oven where the foaming agent creates closed cells inside the material in a tightly controlled process.

Desktop Metal Inc. stock is now -50.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DM Stock saw the intraday high of $2.505 and lowest of $2.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.60, which means current price is +95.24% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, DM reached a trading volume of 4443711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $3.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Desktop Metal Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

How has DM stock performed recently?

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.93. With this latest performance, DM shares dropped by -0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.92 for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.65, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 3.09 for the last 200 days.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Desktop Metal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings analysis for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Desktop Metal Inc. go to 46.00%.

Insider trade positions for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]

There are presently around $335 million, or 43.70% of DM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,673,313, which is approximately 3.216% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,345,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.51 million in DM stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $35.44 million in DM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

104 institutional holders increased their position in Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE:DM] by around 14,974,974 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 6,118,439 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 114,978,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,072,218 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DM stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,474,578 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,307,099 shares during the same period.