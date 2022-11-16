Datadog Inc. [DDOG] is -51.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] closed the trading session at $86.10 on 11/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $82.28, while the highest price level was $86.88. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Datadog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.

The RBC Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 3:45 p.m., Eastern Time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -51.66 percent and weekly performance of 22.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, DDOG reached to a volume of 7113282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $114.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $120 to $110, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on DDOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 5.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 64.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

DDOG stock trade performance evaluation

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.14. With this latest performance, DDOG shares gained by 6.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.60 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.59, while it was recorded at 78.06 for the last single week of trading, and 110.71 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.86 and a Gross Margin at +77.17. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.97.

Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Datadog Inc. [DDOG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 46.93%.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,852 million, or 80.90% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,146,835, which is approximately 2.786% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 17,408,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.27 billion in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly 2.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 370 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 29,338,707 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 35,762,116 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 165,465,044 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,565,867 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,020,901 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 9,541,876 shares during the same period.