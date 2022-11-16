Cuentas Inc. [CUEN] Is Currently 5.21 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cuentas Inc. [NASDAQ: CUEN] price surged by 5.21 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Cuentas Reports Over 1,000% Revenue Growth from $109k in Q3-2021 to Over $1.1 Million in Q3-2022.

Cuentas, Inc. (Nasdaq:CUEN & CUENW) (“Cuentas”), a leading fintech provider of mobile payment solutions filed its 10Q with the SEC for the period ended September 30, 2022, reporting revenue growth, significant increase of over 1,000% from $109,000 in Q3 of 2021 to over $1.1 million in Q3 of 2022.

Cuentas’ Gross Profit related to revenue increased from $18,000 in Q3 of 2021 to $116,000 in Q3 of 2022, which is an increase of over 630% when comparing quarter by quarter and the total operating loss decreased from $2.4 million in Q3 of 2021 to $2.26 million in Q3 of 2022.

Guru’s Opinion on Cuentas Inc. [CUEN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cuentas Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34.

CUEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cuentas Inc. [CUEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.12. With this latest performance, CUEN shares dropped by -17.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.94 for Cuentas Inc. [CUEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4747, while it was recorded at 0.3276 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7880 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cuentas Inc. Fundamentals:

Cuentas Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Cuentas Inc. [CUEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.10% of CUEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUEN stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,623,418, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 114,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40000.0 in CUEN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12000.0 in CUEN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Cuentas Inc. [NASDAQ:CUEN] by around 1,647,140 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 272,793 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 57,381 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,862,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUEN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,646,184 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 263,932 shares during the same period.