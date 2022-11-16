Credit Suisse slashes price target on Blackstone Inc. [BX] – find out why.

Blackstone Inc. [NYSE: BX] loss -3.75% or -3.8 points to close at $97.61 with a heavy trading volume of 7155311 shares. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Blackstone Charitable Foundation Commits $2 Million To Four Historically Black Colleges and Universities in North Carolina and Maryland.

The Blackstone Charitable Foundation today announced that it has committed $2 million to expand access to its entrepreneurial skill-building program, Blackstone LaunchPad, to all students at four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Blackstone LaunchPad equips students with skills to better prepare them on their professional journeys, whether they decide to build their own business or work within an organization. Last year, the Blackstone Charitable Foundation’s announced a $40 million commitment to further expand Blackstone LaunchPad to Minority Serving Institutions and community colleges and reach more students, particularly those who may otherwise not have access to these opportunities.

It opened the trading session at $105.41, the shares rose to $107.41 and dropped to $96.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BX points out that the company has recorded -9.39% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.14M shares, BX reached to a volume of 7155311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blackstone Inc. [BX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $104.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Blackstone Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on BX stock. On July 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BX shares from 127 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc. is set at 5.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.10.

Trading performance analysis for BX stock

Blackstone Inc. [BX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.01. With this latest performance, BX shares gained by 10.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.00 for Blackstone Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.84, while it was recorded at 100.26 for the last single week of trading, and 105.06 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +109.08 and a Gross Margin at +98.91. Blackstone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.36.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc. go to 14.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blackstone Inc. [BX]

There are presently around $43,633 million, or 63.70% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,339,020, which is approximately 1.271% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,686,042 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.78 billion in BX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.12 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly 1.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 838 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 28,081,897 shares. Additionally, 619 investors decreased positions by around 21,153,156 shares, while 230 investors held positions by with 397,783,678 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 447,018,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,402,894 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 4,486,139 shares during the same period.