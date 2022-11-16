Credit Suisse lifts Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Invesco Ltd. [NYSE: IVZ] price plunged by -3.34 percent to reach at -$0.66. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Invesco Ltd. Announces October 31, 2022 Assets Under Management.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,360.6 billion, an increase of 2.8% versus previous month-end. The firm experienced net long-term outflows of $1.1 billion in the month. Non-management fee earning net outflows were $2.0 billion and money market net inflows were $9.7 billion. AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns which increased AUM by $32 billion. FX decreased AUM by $1.7 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through October 31 were $1,345.9 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through October 31 were $921.6 billion.

A sum of 8266827 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.29M shares. Invesco Ltd. shares reached a high of $19.81 and dropped to a low of $19.07 until finishing in the latest session at $19.11.

The one-year IVZ stock forecast points to a potential downside of -28.86.

Guru’s Opinion on Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Invesco Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $20, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on IVZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37.

IVZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.04. With this latest performance, IVZ shares gained by 33.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.56 for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.62, while it was recorded at 18.01 for the last single week of trading, and 18.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Invesco Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.76 and a Gross Margin at +66.41. Invesco Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.71.

IVZ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd. go to -10.21%.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,983 million, or 87.90% of IVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVZ stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 55,758,634, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 51,822,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $990.33 million in IVZ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $829.96 million in IVZ stock with ownership of nearly 9.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invesco Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in Invesco Ltd. [NYSE:IVZ] by around 27,413,814 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 19,037,279 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 266,606,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 313,057,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVZ stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,056,867 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 8,320,264 shares during the same period.