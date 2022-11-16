Craig Hallum lifts Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [NASDAQ: VLDR] price surged by 12.87 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Velodyne Lidar Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Reported Q3 2022 billings of $12.5 million and revenue of $9.6 million.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), a leading lidar company known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, today announced financial results for its third quarter, which ended September 30, 2022.

A sum of 5844159 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.26M shares. Velodyne Lidar Inc. shares reached a high of $1.16 and dropped to a low of $1.03 until finishing in the latest session at $1.14.

The one-year VLDR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 74.03. The average equity rating for VLDR stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLDR shares is $4.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Velodyne Lidar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Velodyne Lidar Inc. stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VLDR shares from 3.50 to 2.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Velodyne Lidar Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

VLDR Stock Performance Analysis:

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.45. With this latest performance, VLDR shares gained by 21.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.22 for Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9900, while it was recorded at 0.9644 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7174 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Velodyne Lidar Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -358.68 and a Gross Margin at -9.55. Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -342.74.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.53.

Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $71 million, or 29.10% of VLDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,219,526, which is approximately 11.141% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,731,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.09 million in VLDR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.29 million in VLDR stock with ownership of nearly 11.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Velodyne Lidar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Velodyne Lidar Inc. [NASDAQ:VLDR] by around 9,898,374 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 14,090,582 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 38,654,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,643,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLDR stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,116,813 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 7,118,228 shares during the same period.