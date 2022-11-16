Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] price surged by 3.24 percent to reach at $1.88. The company report on November 9, 2022 that VodafoneZiggo selects Cognizant as Strategic Partner to Consolidate its Services for IT Infrastructure and Virtualized Networking.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Cognizant to enable Dutch communications provider to improve the stability of its cloud infrastructure, total cost of ownership and time to deploy new functionalities and services.

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced today that it has been selected by VodafoneZiggo, a leading provider of fixed, mobile and integrated communication and entertainment services to consumers and businesses, as its managed services partner to consolidate and support VodafoneZiggo’s operations of IT and virtualized mobile network infrastructure. This will enable VodafoneZiggo to improve the availability and reliability of its communications services through proactive monitoring of infrastructure operations, more accurate planning, and with faster deployments of new services to its more than five million mobile business and consumer customers in The Netherlands.

A sum of 5665838 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.46M shares. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares reached a high of $60.02 and dropped to a low of $58.60 until finishing in the latest session at $59.96.

The one-year CTSH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.63. The average equity rating for CTSH stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $66.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $78 to $66, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on CTSH stock. On November 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CTSH shares from 73 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 16.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

CTSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.66. With this latest performance, CTSH shares gained by 0.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.43 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.73, while it was recorded at 57.55 for the last single week of trading, and 72.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.93 and a Gross Margin at +33.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

CTSH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 5.44%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,255 million, or 93.50% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,965,447, which is approximately 11.929% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,512,814 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.61 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.45 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly -12.533% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 441 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 29,575,351 shares. Additionally, 409 investors decreased positions by around 29,194,427 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 412,459,657 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 471,229,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,241,072 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 2,864,418 shares during the same period.