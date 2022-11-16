CLSA lifts Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [NYSE: GOTU] price surged by 26.01 percent to reach at $0.23. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Gaotu Techedu to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 22, 2022.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (“Gaotu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GOTU), a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2022 financial results ended September 30, 2022, before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Gaotu’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 (9:00 PM on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:.

A sum of 5443520 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.94M shares. Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares reached a high of $1.19 and dropped to a low of $0.9271 until finishing in the latest session at $1.12.

The one-year GOTU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.36. The average equity rating for GOTU stock is currently 3.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOTU shares is $1.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOTU stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $20 to $2.60. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $2.70, while CLSA kept a Sell rating on GOTU stock. On July 23, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GOTU shares from 37 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaotu Techedu Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84.

GOTU Stock Performance Analysis:

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.17. With this latest performance, GOTU shares gained by 1.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.69 for Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0834, while it was recorded at 0.8333 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5661 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gaotu Techedu Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.78 and a Gross Margin at +63.46. Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.30.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.73.

Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

GOTU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gaotu Techedu Inc. go to 16.03%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $35 million, or 14.90% of GOTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOTU stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 7,263,339, which is approximately 29.749% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,508,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.17 million in GOTU stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $5.13 million in GOTU stock with ownership of nearly -32.448% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gaotu Techedu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. [NYSE:GOTU] by around 4,808,079 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 11,899,705 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 14,730,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,438,482 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOTU stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,760,051 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 5,303,102 shares during the same period.