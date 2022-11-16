Cloudflare Inc. [NET] fell -57.11% so far this year. What now?

Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE: NET] traded at a high on 11/15/22, posting a 8.03 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $56.40. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Cloudflare Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Third quarter total revenue totaled $253.9 million, representing an increase of 47% year-over-year, surpassing $1 billion in annualized revenue.

Strong large customer growth, with an addition of 159 large customers in the quarter, bringing the total number of large customers to 1,908.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5473341 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cloudflare Inc. stands at 9.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.26%.

The market cap for NET stock reached $16.31 billion, with 326.59 million shares outstanding and 282.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, NET reached a trading volume of 5473341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cloudflare Inc. [NET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NET shares is $69.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NET stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Cloudflare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Cloudflare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $62 to $65, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on NET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudflare Inc. is set at 4.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for NET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.66.

How has NET stock performed recently?

Cloudflare Inc. [NET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.74. With this latest performance, NET shares gained by 9.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.42 for Cloudflare Inc. [NET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.71, while it was recorded at 49.49 for the last single week of trading, and 72.05 for the last 200 days.

Cloudflare Inc. [NET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloudflare Inc. [NET] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.58 and a Gross Margin at +77.59. Cloudflare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.66.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.87.

Cloudflare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Insider trade positions for Cloudflare Inc. [NET]

There are presently around $13,139 million, or 87.20% of NET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NET stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 33,143,190, which is approximately -3.699% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,299,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.43 billion in NET stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.39 billion in NET stock with ownership of nearly 2.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cloudflare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 299 institutional holders increased their position in Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE:NET] by around 18,515,584 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 29,819,185 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 184,632,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,967,549 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NET stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,017,642 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 7,668,805 shares during the same period.