Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] Is Currently -7.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] price plunged by -7.18 percent to reach at -$8.01. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Uber and Capital One Partner to Offer New Rewards for Savor and Quicksilver Cardholders.

Today Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Capital One (NYSE: COF) announced a new partnership to bring savings and benefits to select cardholders across the United States.

A sum of 5838633 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.58M shares. Capital One Financial Corporation shares reached a high of $110.14 and dropped to a low of $103.34 until finishing in the latest session at $103.56.

The one-year COF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.82. The average equity rating for COF stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $126.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $152 to $126, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on COF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 4.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 66.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.54.

COF Stock Performance Analysis:

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.88. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 6.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.52 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.36, while it was recorded at 109.25 for the last single week of trading, and 118.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Capital One Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.95. Capital One Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.88.

COF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to -6.60%.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $35,538 million, or 91.50% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 35,831,626, which is approximately 1.055% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,246,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.24 billion in COF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.05 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly -1.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capital One Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 440 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 19,871,112 shares. Additionally, 512 investors decreased positions by around 20,400,222 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 302,891,492 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 343,162,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,226,619 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 1,398,740 shares during the same period.