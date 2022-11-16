BWS Financial slashes price target on Ecovyst Inc. [ECVT] – find out why.

Ecovyst Inc. [NYSE: ECVT] traded at a low on 11/15/22, posting a -11.53 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.67. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Ecovyst Announces Upsize and Pricing of Secondary Offering of 17,500,000 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders and Repurchase of Common Stock.

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) (the “Company”) today announced the upsize and pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) by funds affiliated with CCMP Capital Advisors, LP (the “Selling Stockholders”). The size of the Offering increased from the previously announced 16,000,000 shares to an aggregate of 17,500,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at a price to the public of $8.25 per share. The Offering is expected to close on November 17, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,625,000 additional shares at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the Offering. No shares are being sold by the Company.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5144946 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ecovyst Inc. stands at 3.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.48%.

The market cap for ECVT stock reached $1.14 billion, with 132.62 million shares outstanding and 71.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 498.31K shares, ECVT reached a trading volume of 5144946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ecovyst Inc. [ECVT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ECVT shares is $13.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ECVT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BWS Financial have made an estimate for Ecovyst Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Ecovyst Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on ECVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ecovyst Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ECVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for ECVT in the course of the last twelve months was 11.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has ECVT stock performed recently?

Ecovyst Inc. [ECVT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.08. With this latest performance, ECVT shares dropped by -6.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ECVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.43 for Ecovyst Inc. [ECVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.20, while it was recorded at 9.61 for the last single week of trading, and 10.01 for the last 200 days.

Ecovyst Inc. [ECVT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ecovyst Inc. [ECVT] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.72 and a Gross Margin at +27.22. Ecovyst Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.07.

Ecovyst Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Ecovyst Inc. [ECVT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ECVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ecovyst Inc. go to 29.94%.

Insider trade positions for Ecovyst Inc. [ECVT]

There are presently around $837 million, or 71.60% of ECVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ECVT stocks are: CCMP CAPITAL GP, LLC with ownership of 31,615,444, which is approximately -32.105% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,388,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.06 million in ECVT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $57.03 million in ECVT stock with ownership of nearly 6.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ecovyst Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Ecovyst Inc. [NYSE:ECVT] by around 11,492,100 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 18,558,208 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 66,478,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,528,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ECVT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,334,968 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,687,622 shares during the same period.