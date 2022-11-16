BofA Securities lifts Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE: LVS] jumped around 0.93 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $43.93 at the close of the session, up 2.16%. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Las Vegas Sands Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022(Compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021).

– Travel Restrictions and Reduced Visitation Continue to Impact Financial Results.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock is now 16.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LVS Stock saw the intraday high of $44.738 and lowest of $43.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.27, which means current price is +52.14% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.91M shares, LVS reached a trading volume of 5913150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVS shares is $47.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $45, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on LVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Las Vegas Sands Corp. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.06.

How has LVS stock performed recently?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.04. With this latest performance, LVS shares gained by 23.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.83 for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.49, while it was recorded at 42.25 for the last single week of trading, and 37.59 for the last 200 days.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.19 and a Gross Margin at +13.39. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.65.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. go to -1.75%.

Insider trade positions for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]

There are presently around $13,594 million, or 41.30% of LVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LVS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 31,854,683, which is approximately 6.919% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,535,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in LVS stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.38 billion in LVS stock with ownership of nearly 0.187% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Las Vegas Sands Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE:LVS] by around 32,734,527 shares. Additionally, 270 investors decreased positions by around 31,720,982 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 244,989,627 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 309,445,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LVS stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,144,340 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 7,548,574 shares during the same period.