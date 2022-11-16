bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] is -22.92% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BLUE] gained 0.39% on the last trading session, reaching $7.70 price per share at the time. The company report on November 7, 2022 that bluebird bio Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Operational Progress.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

– Commercial launch of ZYNTEGLO® (betibeglogene autotemcel) underway; on track for first apheresis in the fourth quarter of 2022 -.

bluebird bio Inc. represents 82.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $601.83 million with the latest information. BLUE stock price has been found in the range of $7.50 to $8.135.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.23M shares, BLUE reached a trading volume of 5029346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLUE shares is $7.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLUE stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for bluebird bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for bluebird bio Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for bluebird bio Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 118.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

Trading performance analysis for BLUE stock

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.48. With this latest performance, BLUE shares gained by 14.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.16 for bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.52, while it was recorded at 7.24 for the last single week of trading, and 5.30 for the last 200 days.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] shares currently have an operating margin of -15322.36 and a Gross Margin at -1000.66. bluebird bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15364.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.38.

bluebird bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for bluebird bio Inc. go to 56.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]

There are presently around $510 million, or 76.60% of BLUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLUE stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 12,720,480, which is approximately 596.974% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,898,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.12 million in BLUE stocks shares; and TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $48.78 million in BLUE stock with ownership of nearly 7.188% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in bluebird bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BLUE] by around 27,165,337 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 16,660,375 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 22,376,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,202,184 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLUE stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,486,526 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,412,077 shares during the same period.