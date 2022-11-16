Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.02% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.03%. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Baidu to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 22, 2022.

Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU; HKEX: 9888) (“Baidu” or the “Company”), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced that it will report its financial results for the Third Quarter 2022 ended September 30, 2022, before the U.S. market opens on November 22, 2022. Baidu’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM on November 22, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 PM on November 22, 2022, Beijing Time).

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of “Baidu Inc Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call”. Please follow the steps to enter your registration details, then click “Register”. Upon registering, you will then be provided with the dial-in number, the passcode, and your unique access PIN. This information will also be emailed to you as a calendar invite.

Over the last 12 months, BIDU stock dropped by -40.89%. The one-year Baidu Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.12. The average equity rating for BIDU stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.16 billion, with 345.55 million shares outstanding and 271.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, BIDU stock reached a trading volume of 6100612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Baidu Inc. [BIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $178.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $160 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $188, while Macquarie analysts kept a Outperform rating on BIDU stock. On May 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BIDU shares from 90 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 5.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 74.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for BIDU in the course of the last twelve months was 13.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

BIDU Stock Performance Analysis:

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.03. With this latest performance, BIDU shares dropped by -2.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.19 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.28, while it was recorded at 89.24 for the last single week of trading, and 131.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baidu Inc. Fundamentals:

Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

BIDU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 5.37%.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,222 million, or 35.80% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 9,540,279, which is approximately -0.184% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 6,743,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $672.28 million in BIDU stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $351.1 million in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly -3.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

170 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 4,032,880 shares. Additionally, 305 investors decreased positions by around 16,186,842 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 62,246,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,466,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,395,291 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 3,469,102 shares during the same period.