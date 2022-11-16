B. Riley Securities lifts Azenta Inc. [AZTA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Azenta Inc. [NASDAQ: AZTA] traded at a high on 11/15/22, posting a 21.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $56.75. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Azenta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results, Authorizes $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Program.

Delivered on Expected Q4’22 Revenue of $138 million.

Strong Double-Digit Organic Growth Excluding COVID for Q4 and Full Fiscal Year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5019865 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Azenta Inc. stands at 7.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.68%.

The market cap for AZTA stock reached $4.11 billion, with 74.99 million shares outstanding and 73.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 783.70K shares, AZTA reached a trading volume of 5019865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Azenta Inc. [AZTA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZTA shares is $68.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZTA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Azenta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Azenta Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azenta Inc. is set at 3.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.14.

How has AZTA stock performed recently?

Azenta Inc. [AZTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.34. With this latest performance, AZTA shares gained by 38.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.59 for Azenta Inc. [AZTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.36, while it was recorded at 48.07 for the last single week of trading, and 67.13 for the last 200 days.

Azenta Inc. [AZTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Azenta Inc. [AZTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.70 and a Gross Margin at +41.76. Azenta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.62.

Return on Total Capital for AZTA is now 0.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Azenta Inc. [AZTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.15. Additionally, AZTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Azenta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.80 and a Current Ratio set at 13.20.

Earnings analysis for Azenta Inc. [AZTA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Azenta Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Azenta Inc. [AZTA]

There are presently around $4,177 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,070,612, which is approximately 1.843% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,035,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $399.27 million in AZTA stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $259.47 million in AZTA stock with ownership of nearly 9.635% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Azenta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in Azenta Inc. [NASDAQ:AZTA] by around 7,548,439 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 10,453,200 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 55,600,304 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,601,943 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZTA stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 844,220 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,945,741 shares during the same period.