Atlantic Equities slashes price target on Morgan Stanley [MS] – find out why.

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] surged by $0.69 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $91.8593 during the day while it closed the day at $90.50. The company report on October 24, 2022 that Morgan Stanley Investment Management Partners with Opportunity Finance Network on the Newly Launched Impact Class of Money Market Fund Shares.

Supporting organizations key to addressing the affordable housing crisis.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) announced today it has selected Opportunity Finance Network (OFN) as its diversity and inclusion partner for MSIM’s charitable contribution related to the newly launched Impact Class. OFN is a leading national network of 370 community development finance institutions (CDFIs) that works to ensure communities underserved by mainstream finance have access to affordable, responsible financial products and services.

Morgan Stanley stock has also gained 6.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MS stock has declined by -0.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.13% and lost -7.80% year-on date.

The market cap for MS stock reached $149.62 billion, with 1.67 billion shares outstanding and 1.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.88M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 7335486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $111, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 67.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 1216.42.

MS stock trade performance evaluation

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.12. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 17.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.63 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.08, while it was recorded at 88.67 for the last single week of trading, and 85.28 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.10. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 1.51%.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $129,695 million, or 64.60% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 121,341,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.98 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.29 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -4.728% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 736 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 49,530,300 shares. Additionally, 735 investors decreased positions by around 62,917,351 shares, while 237 investors held positions by with 1,320,644,664 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,433,092,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,077,538 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 8,763,994 shares during the same period.