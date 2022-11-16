AST SpaceMobile Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTS] price plunged by -9.51 percent to reach at -$0.84. The company report on November 14, 2022 that AST SpaceMobile Provides Third Quarter 2022 Business Update.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST SpaceMobile”) (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, today is providing its business update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“The successful unfolding of BlueWalker 3 is a major step forward for our patented space-based cellular broadband technology and paves the way for the ongoing production of our BlueBird satellites,” said Abel Avellan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AST SpaceMobile. “In completing this deployment, as well as the other learnings from stowing, launching, operating, testing and flying the satellite over the last 2 months, we feel confident in our architecture and do not foresee any major changes to the architecture of our Block 1 satellites.”.

A sum of 8927198 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.63M shares. AST SpaceMobile Inc. shares reached a high of $10.21 and dropped to a low of $7.91 until finishing in the latest session at $7.99.

The one-year ASTS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.05. The average equity rating for ASTS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASTS shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AST SpaceMobile Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2021, representing the official price target for AST SpaceMobile Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on ASTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AST SpaceMobile Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 67.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

ASTS Stock Performance Analysis:

AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.54. With this latest performance, ASTS shares gained by 9.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.15 for AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.67, while it was recorded at 7.63 for the last single week of trading, and 7.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AST SpaceMobile Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -699.28 and a Gross Margin at -223.06. AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -152.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.61.

AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $92 million, or 22.70% of ASTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,056,832, which is approximately 10.986% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 1,768,073 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.13 million in ASTS stocks shares; and BROAD RUN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $13.09 million in ASTS stock with ownership of nearly -3.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

49 institutional holders increased their position in AST SpaceMobile Inc. [NASDAQ:ASTS] by around 1,996,322 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 2,660,474 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 6,800,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,457,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTS stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 511,439 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,170,876 shares during the same period.