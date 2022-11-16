AMMO Inc. [NASDAQ: POWW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -25.80% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -26.27%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that AMMO, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Over the last 12 months, POWW stock dropped by -67.99%. The one-year AMMO Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 70.88. The average equity rating for POWW stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $267.27 million, with 116.56 million shares outstanding and 87.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, POWW stock reached a trading volume of 7226034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AMMO Inc. [POWW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POWW shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POWW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for AMMO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2021, representing the official price target for AMMO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on POWW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMMO Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for POWW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

POWW Stock Performance Analysis:

AMMO Inc. [POWW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.27. With this latest performance, POWW shares dropped by -26.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POWW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.57 for AMMO Inc. [POWW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.20, while it was recorded at 2.92 for the last single week of trading, and 4.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AMMO Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMMO Inc. [POWW] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.30 and a Gross Margin at +31.24. AMMO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.18.

AMMO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

AMMO Inc. [POWW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $80 million, or 31.70% of POWW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POWW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,933,226, which is approximately 0.547% of the company’s market cap and around 24.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,200,166 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.79 million in POWW stocks shares; and TEALWOOD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $7.96 million in POWW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMMO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in AMMO Inc. [NASDAQ:POWW] by around 1,697,136 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 4,942,089 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 27,617,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,257,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POWW stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 819,455 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 484,203 shares during the same period.