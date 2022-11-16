American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] Is Currently 0.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] gained 0.63% or 0.56 points to close at $89.22 with a heavy trading volume of 4497944 shares. The company report on November 11, 2022 that AEP TO FOCUS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS ON REGULATED BUSINESSES, REAFFIRMS OPERATING EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 7%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Reaffirmed 2022 operating earnings guidance range of $4.97-$5.07 per share and midpoint of $5.02; 2023 operating earnings guidance range of $5.19 to $5.39 per share.

Five-year, $40 billion capital plan emphasizes investment in wires and renewables.

It opened the trading session at $89.72, the shares rose to $90.5822 and dropped to $88.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AEP points out that the company has recorded -11.14% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, AEP reached to a volume of 4497944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $99.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for American Electric Power Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $93 to $101, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on AEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for AEP stock

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.03. With this latest performance, AEP shares gained by 4.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.81 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.28, while it was recorded at 89.50 for the last single week of trading, and 95.63 for the last 200 days.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.63 and a Gross Margin at +28.09. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84.

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 6.23%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]

There are presently around $34,325 million, or 75.50% of AEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,540,815, which is approximately 1.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,719,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.81 billion in AEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.56 billion in AEP stock with ownership of nearly -1.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Electric Power Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 649 institutional holders increased their position in American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ:AEP] by around 15,730,859 shares. Additionally, 536 investors decreased positions by around 14,729,675 shares, while 289 investors held positions by with 354,260,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 384,721,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEP stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,663,244 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 707,255 shares during the same period.