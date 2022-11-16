Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] plunged by -$0.08 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $74.67 during the day while it closed the day at $73.88. The company report on November 14, 2022 that CANDY CRUSH SAGA CELEBRATES 10 ICONIC YEARS OF MAKING THE WORLD PLAYFUL.

No.1 Most Downloaded Casual Match Game of All Time Celebrates Major Milestone.

Candy Crush Saga, the hugely popular Match-3 mobile game from King, which first burst onto the scene in November 2012, is celebrating its 10th anniversary today. The game continues to be enjoyed by millions of people, with players swiping the equivalent distance of three and a half times around the globe on their phones every day.1 Since it launched a decade ago, Candy Crush Saga has had over three billion downloads,2 becoming the most downloaded casual match game of all time.3.

Activision Blizzard Inc. stock has also gained 2.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATVI stock has declined by -8.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.93% and gained 11.05% year-on date.

The market cap for ATVI stock reached $57.42 billion, with 782.00 million shares outstanding and 775.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.94M shares, ATVI reached a trading volume of 6753362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $92.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $84, while Atlantic Equities kept a Overweight rating on ATVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 34.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.80.

ATVI stock trade performance evaluation

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, ATVI shares gained by 2.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.98 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.10, while it was recorded at 73.45 for the last single week of trading, and 77.72 for the last 200 days.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 7.52%.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $46,731 million, or 82.40% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,987,590, which is approximately -3.13% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 60,141,866 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.44 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.35 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly -0.751% of the company’s market capitalization.

553 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 60,982,712 shares. Additionally, 507 investors decreased positions by around 53,092,187 shares, while 228 investors held positions by with 518,450,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 632,525,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,610,296 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 1,362,723 shares during the same period.