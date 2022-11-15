Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] is -20.13% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zomedica Corp. [AMEX: ZOM] jumped around 0.0 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.24 at the close of the session, up 2.04%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Zomedica Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results: $4.78 Million Revenue; 75% Gross Margin & $158.49 Million in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Available-For-Sale Securities.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”, a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for companion animals, reported consolidated financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022. Amounts are presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”).

Larry Heaton, Zomedica’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “During the third quarter of 2022 we both grew revenue organically, and also closed on several acquisitions. We were pleased with our revenue growth to $4.78 million, which reflects an approximate 24% increase in the sales of our pre-existing PulseVet® and TRUFORMA® products over 2021 levels; and a 17% increase, on a pro-forma basis, over the combined revenue of Zomedica, Pulse Veterinary Technologies (“PulseVet”), and Assisi Animal Health (“Assisi”) as standalone companies, of $4.10 million from the same period in 2021.

Zomedica Corp. stock is now -20.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZOM Stock saw the intraday high of $0.25 and lowest of $0.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 0.54, which means current price is +39.89% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.95M shares, ZOM reached a trading volume of 10151309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

How has ZOM stock performed recently?

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.65. With this latest performance, ZOM shares gained by 18.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.44 for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2224, while it was recorded at 0.2356 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2684 for the last 200 days.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Zomedica Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.40 and a Current Ratio set at 43.50.

Insider trade positions for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]

There are presently around $23 million, or 9.90% of ZOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,329,005, which is approximately 5.111% of the company’s market cap and around 1.48% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,320,780 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.77 million in ZOM stocks shares; and CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC., currently with $2.74 million in ZOM stock with ownership of nearly 0.179% of the company’s market capitalization.

30 institutional holders increased their position in Zomedica Corp. [AMEX:ZOM] by around 4,290,090 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 20,878,653 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 68,175,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,344,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZOM stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 500,622 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,660,991 shares during the same period.