Wolfe Research lifts Sunrun Inc. [RUN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] price plunged by -2.69 percent to reach at -$0.82. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Sunrun Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Net Subscriber Value expands significantly to $13,259, exceeding guidance.

Net Earning Assets increased by $465 million from the prior quarter, now at $5.1 billion, including $956 million in Total Cash.

A sum of 9692291 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.89M shares. Sunrun Inc. shares reached a high of $30.365 and dropped to a low of $28.08 until finishing in the latest session at $29.67.

The one-year RUN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.15. The average equity rating for RUN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $46.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on RUN stock. On July 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for RUN shares from 35 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12.

RUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.22. With this latest performance, RUN shares gained by 39.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.77 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.92, while it was recorded at 27.85 for the last single week of trading, and 26.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunrun Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.08 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.93.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49.

Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,541 million, or 93.90% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,084,750, which is approximately -4.27% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,530,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $549.79 million in RUN stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $362.42 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly -5.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

233 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 17,350,901 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 25,351,148 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 144,049,602 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,751,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,624,413 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,508,406 shares during the same period.