The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.01% amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.28%. The company report on November 11, 2022 that P&G, Global Partners Create Value and Sustainable Growth.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Company Recognizes Top-Performing Suppliers Committed to Sustainable Partnerships for Growth.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) gave its Partner of the Year award to 11 companies. This is P&G’s highest recognition of External Business Partners that have gone above and beyond in delivering exceptional and sustained value in service to the Company’s consumers, retail partners and other stakeholders. P&G is proud to recognize these companies that have been among the very best and to celebrate them for being an integral member of its supply ecosystem.

Over the last 12 months, PG stock dropped by -3.81%. The one-year The Procter & Gamble Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.63. The average equity rating for PG stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $334.58 billion, with 2.39 billion shares outstanding and 2.37 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.63M shares, PG stock reached a trading volume of 8503594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $146.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $181 to $165, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on PG stock. On March 22, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PG shares from 165 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 72.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

PG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.28. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 12.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.94 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.93, while it was recorded at 139.28 for the last single week of trading, and 145.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Procter & Gamble Company Fundamentals:

The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

PG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 4.79%.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $215,464 million, or 66.30% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 224,570,227, which is approximately 0.988% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 161,904,833 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.83 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.66 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly -1.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,593 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 35,689,302 shares. Additionally, 1,360 investors decreased positions by around 61,580,054 shares, while 391 investors held positions by with 1,431,061,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,528,331,274 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,924,323 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 7,649,037 shares during the same period.