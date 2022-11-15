Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] loss -0.70% on the last trading session, reaching $58.07 price per share at the time. The company report on November 11, 2022 that CELEBRITY CRUISES TO TAKE GUESTS TO EVERY CONTINENT AND CORNER OF THE WORLD IN 2024-2025 SEASON.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

From year-round sailings in Europe and Asia, to the award-winning Edge Series ships making market debuts around the world, Celebrity Cruises’ new season will turn traveler bucket lists into “book it” lists.

Today, Celebrity Cruises announced its most ambitious season of sailings ever, with nearly 500 sailings for the 2024-2025 season that send the line’s fleet of 16 relaxed luxury ships, including Celebrity AscentSM, the fourth ship in the highly acclaimed Edge SeriesⓇ, to more than 250 destinations in 70 countries. The new offerings include first-ever homeports for some of Celebrity’s award-winning Edge Series ships; new year-round offerings in Europe, with new ports; new overnights and double overnights; and new experiences across the rich cultures of every region while basking in the fullness of the Celebrity cruise experience.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. represents 255.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.63 billion with the latest information. RCL stock price has been found in the range of $57.52 to $59.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.28M shares, RCL reached a trading volume of 5708603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $61.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.22.

Trading performance analysis for RCL stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.65. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 30.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.70 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.94, while it was recorded at 56.22 for the last single week of trading, and 56.60 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -248.82 and a Gross Margin at -159.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -343.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]

There are presently around $10,936 million, or 69.90% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 29,752,966, which is approximately 0.009% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,631,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in RCL stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.33 billion in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 45.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL] by around 19,992,804 shares. Additionally, 268 investors decreased positions by around 15,411,186 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 152,914,948 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,318,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,842,534 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,669,017 shares during the same period.