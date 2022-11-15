Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] price plunged by -2.69 percent to reach at -$0.54. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) has announced members of its leadership team will participate in the upcoming investor conference:.

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022Presentation time: 7:55am PT / 10:55am ET.

A sum of 7054931 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.18M shares. Flex Ltd. shares reached a high of $20.1773 and dropped to a low of $19.39 until finishing in the latest session at $19.52.

The one-year FLEX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.36.

Guru’s Opinion on Flex Ltd. [FLEX]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Flex Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Cross Research analysts kept a Buy rating on FLEX stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FLEX shares from 21 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 71.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

FLEX Stock Performance Analysis:

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.19. With this latest performance, FLEX shares gained by 15.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.94 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.19, while it was recorded at 19.62 for the last single week of trading, and 16.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Flex Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd. [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.91 and a Gross Margin at +7.33. Flex Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.32.

Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

FLEX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 16.85%.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,553 million, or 99.30% of FLEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 53,915,664, which is approximately -0.534% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 27,598,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $538.73 million in FLEX stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $534.04 million in FLEX stock with ownership of nearly 4.698% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flex Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ:FLEX] by around 39,946,680 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 38,901,355 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 359,309,813 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 438,157,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLEX stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,510,893 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,088,512 shares during the same period.