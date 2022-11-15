Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] traded at a low on 11/14/22, posting a -2.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $40.55. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Wayfair Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Q3 Net Revenue of $2.8 billion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6198215 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wayfair Inc. stands at 13.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.41%.

The market cap for W stock reached $3.85 billion, with 106.00 million shares outstanding and 72.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, W reached a trading volume of 6198215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wayfair Inc. [W]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $51.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $65 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 4.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31.

How has W stock performed recently?

Wayfair Inc. [W] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.08. With this latest performance, W shares gained by 43.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.74 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.77, while it was recorded at 35.91 for the last single week of trading, and 72.01 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc. [W] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.60 and a Gross Margin at +28.41. Wayfair Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.96.

Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Wayfair Inc. [W]

There are presently around $3,837 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,065,511, which is approximately 1.378% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 8,882,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $360.19 million in W stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $270.73 million in W stock with ownership of nearly -0.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wayfair Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Wayfair Inc. [NYSE:W] by around 8,205,023 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 10,079,900 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 76,342,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,627,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. W stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,512,184 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 947,773 shares during the same period.