8×8 Inc. [NYSE: EGHT] slipped around -0.5 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.25 at the close of the session, down -10.53%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that 8×8, Inc. to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences.

8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that management is scheduled to attend the following investor conferences:.

3rd Annual Needham Virtual Tech Week ConferenceTuesday, November 15, 2022, 10:30 am PST/1:30 pm ESTVirtual.

8×8 Inc. stock is now -74.64% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EGHT Stock saw the intraday high of $5.1232 and lowest of $4.0501 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.15, which means current price is +48.08% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, EGHT reached a trading volume of 8053407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EGHT shares is $5.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EGHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for 8×8 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for 8×8 Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 8×8 Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for EGHT in the course of the last twelve months was 9.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has EGHT stock performed recently?

8×8 Inc. [EGHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.66. With this latest performance, EGHT shares gained by 37.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.72 for 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.84, while it was recorded at 4.11 for the last single week of trading, and 7.46 for the last 200 days.

8×8 Inc. [EGHT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

8×8 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]

There are presently around $505 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGHT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,743,621, which is approximately 6.776% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,220,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.69 million in EGHT stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $60.31 million in EGHT stock with ownership of nearly 1.347% of the company’s market capitalization.

114 institutional holders increased their position in 8×8 Inc. [NYSE:EGHT] by around 16,131,621 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 12,209,290 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 90,454,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,795,314 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGHT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,162,356 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 4,086,903 shares during the same period.