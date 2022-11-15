Wall Street Analyst Initiated Sono Group N.V. [SEV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sono Group N.V. [NASDAQ: SEV] slipped around -0.08 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.29 at the close of the session, down -5.84%. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Sono Motors and Bosch Automotive Aftermarket Confirm Long-term Europe-wide Partnership.

The Munich-based Solar Mobility OEM Sono Motors and the Long-Established German Company Bosch Will Collaborate for Servicing and Repairing the Sion Within the Framework of the Bosch Car Service Workshop Concept.

During the Launch Phase in Germany, 50 Bosch Car Services Will Be Trained and Qualified as Authorized Service Centers for the Sion, Sono Motors’ Solar Electric Vehicle. More European Countries Are to Follow in the Course of the Subsequent Rollout.

Sono Group N.V. stock is now -86.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SEV Stock saw the intraday high of $1.51 and lowest of $1.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.49, which means current price is +25.24% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 729.05K shares, SEV reached a trading volume of 7975467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sono Group N.V. [SEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEV shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Sono Group N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Sono Group N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sono Group N.V. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1556.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

How has SEV stock performed recently?

Sono Group N.V. [SEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, SEV shares dropped by -25.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.57% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.36 for Sono Group N.V. [SEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0914, while it was recorded at 1.2080 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5540 for the last 200 days.

Sono Group N.V. [SEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sono Group N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Insider trade positions for Sono Group N.V. [SEV]

There are presently around $8 million, or 9.50% of SEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEV stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,516,129, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 54.22% of the total institutional ownership; WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 874,813 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 million in SEV stocks shares; and DEKABANK DEUTSCHE GIROZENTRALE, currently with $0.84 million in SEV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Sono Group N.V. [NASDAQ:SEV] by around 1,740,331 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 737,359 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,872,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,349,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEV stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,686,935 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 350,944 shares during the same period.