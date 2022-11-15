Wall Street Analyst Initiated FREYR Battery [FREY]. What else is Wall St. saying

FREYR Battery [NYSE: FREY] surged by $1.37 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $15.56 during the day while it closed the day at $15.16. The company report on November 14, 2022 that FREYR Battery Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR” or the “company”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

FREYR Battery stock has also gained 20.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FREY stock has inclined by 30.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 102.13% and gained 35.60% year-on date.

The market cap for FREY stock reached $1.69 billion, with 116.83 million shares outstanding and 90.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, FREY reached a trading volume of 5879651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FREYR Battery [FREY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FREY shares is $23.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FREY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for FREYR Battery shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $11 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2022, representing the official price target for FREYR Battery stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on FREY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FREYR Battery is set at 0.99 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35.

FREY stock trade performance evaluation

FREYR Battery [FREY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.89. With this latest performance, FREY shares gained by 15.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FREY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.77 for FREYR Battery [FREY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.55, while it was recorded at 13.46 for the last single week of trading, and 10.43 for the last 200 days.

FREYR Battery [FREY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.36.

FREYR Battery’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

FREYR Battery [FREY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,030 million, or 50.10% of FREY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FREY stocks are: SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 12,490,291, which is approximately -2.309% of the company’s market cap and around 22.36% of the total institutional ownership; KIM, LLC, holding 11,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $174.34 million in FREY stocks shares; and SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC, currently with $174.34 million in FREY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

68 institutional holders increased their position in FREYR Battery [NYSE:FREY] by around 7,782,282 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 5,331,188 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 54,807,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,921,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FREY stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,637,352 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 805,624 shares during the same period.