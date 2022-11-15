Wall Street Analyst Initiated Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] price plunged by -3.18 percent to reach at -$0.87. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Franklin Templeton Partners With Cisco for Habitat for Humanity Home Build.

On October 14, employee volunteers from Franklin Templeton’s Rancho Cordova, California office joined employees from Cisco in participating in a house build. These volunteers were the first corporate team on the Cornerstone Project, the largest Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento development to date, which is being built in partnership with Mutual Housing of California. When complete, the community will provide housing to at least 400 individuals through 18 homes built by Habitat and 108 affordable rental units built by Mutual.

Franklin Templeton, Cisco, and the Cisco Foundation have been longtime supporters of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento, but this was their first time partnering on a build day event. The collaboration included a combined $35,000 in grant funds towards the building of this home project.

A sum of 5914393 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.17M shares. Franklin Resources Inc. shares reached a high of $27.50 and dropped to a low of $26.44 until finishing in the latest session at $26.46.

The one-year BEN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -26.0. The average equity rating for BEN stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Franklin Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $28 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Franklin Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on BEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 41.86.

BEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.95. With this latest performance, BEN shares gained by 21.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.34 for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.51, while it was recorded at 25.12 for the last single week of trading, and 26.00 for the last 200 days.

BEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources Inc. go to -7.98%.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,011 million, or 47.90% of BEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 32,525,128, which is approximately 19.563% of the company’s market cap and around 18.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,407,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $857.51 million in BEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $781.38 million in BEN stock with ownership of nearly -0.734% of the company’s market capitalization.

255 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN] by around 18,887,861 shares. Additionally, 248 investors decreased positions by around 13,899,328 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 194,378,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,165,494 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEN stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,930,365 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 3,003,817 shares during the same period.