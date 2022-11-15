VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] plunged by -$0.48 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $31.65. The company report on November 3, 2022 that VICI Properties Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential asset real estate investment trust, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 16,500,000 shares of its common stock subject to the forward sale agreements described below, which will result in approximately $509.9 million of gross proceeds (assuming such forward sale agreements are physically settled) before any offering expenses.

The underwriters were also granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,475,000 shares. The offering is expected to close on November 8, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

VICI Properties Inc. stock has also loss -0.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VICI stock has declined by -10.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.06% and gained 5.11% year-on date.

The market cap for VICI stock reached $32.05 billion, with 997.37 million shares outstanding and 993.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.19M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 5706029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $37.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 47.86.

VICI stock trade performance evaluation

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, VICI shares gained by 6.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.57 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.52, while it was recorded at 31.94 for the last single week of trading, and 30.52 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.10%.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,712 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 141,137,839, which is approximately 0.427% of the company’s market cap and around 0.38% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,875,097 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.0 billion in VICI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.4 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly -5.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

348 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 58,649,752 shares. Additionally, 289 investors decreased positions by around 85,737,773 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 825,988,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 970,375,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,371,972 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 3,492,630 shares during the same period.