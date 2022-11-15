U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] price plunged by -2.38 percent to reach at -$1.07. The company report on November 11, 2022 that U.S. Bank Climbs to No. 7 on Military Times ‘Best for Vets’ Employer List.

U.S. Bank:

Military Times named U.S. Bank number No. 7 on its annual Best for Vets: Employers list, which ranks the best employers for veterans in the United States. The rankings are based on factors including recruitment, retention, advancement and family support. U.S. Bank has appeared on the list each year since it began in 2010, ranking as No. 8 last year.

A sum of 8106556 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.30M shares. U.S. Bancorp shares reached a high of $45.06 and dropped to a low of $43.805 until finishing in the latest session at $43.85.

The one-year USB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.67. The average equity rating for USB stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $51.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $64 to $56, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on USB stock. On February 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for USB shares from 66 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 5.34.

USB Stock Performance Analysis:

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.74. With this latest performance, USB shares gained by 2.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.86 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.87, while it was recorded at 44.21 for the last single week of trading, and 48.98 for the last 200 days.

USB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 4.87%.

U.S. Bancorp [USB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $48,995 million, or 76.60% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,121,643, which is approximately 1.268% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,972,720 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.21 billion in USB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $3.41 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly -35.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

805 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 72,628,857 shares. Additionally, 730 investors decreased positions by around 84,574,550 shares, while 254 investors held positions by with 960,130,401 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,117,333,808 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,202,087 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 5,693,483 shares during the same period.