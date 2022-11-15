ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] is -93.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 72.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.79. The company report on November 14, 2022 that ToughBuilt Industries Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Q3 2022 Revenues of $30.2 million, a 76% year-over-year increase, $539,000 Net Profit.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 76086172 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stands at 19.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.98%.

The market cap for TBLT stock reached $41.88 million, with 12.33 million shares outstanding and 2.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, TBLT reached a trading volume of 76086172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBLT shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has TBLT stock performed recently?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 91.41. With this latest performance, TBLT shares gained by 75.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.81 for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.31, while it was recorded at 2.36 for the last single week of trading, and 11.53 for the last 200 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]

There are presently around $5 million, or 2.70% of TBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBLT stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 434,730, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.08% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 362,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 million in TBLT stocks shares; and SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, currently with $1.0 million in TBLT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT] by around 1,178,828 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 208,647 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 61,637 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,325,838 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBLT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 789,382 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 169,635 shares during the same period.