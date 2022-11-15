Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE: TEVA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.48% amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.59%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Teva Announces Unique Collaboration with Rimidi to Expand the Reach of its Respiratory Digital Health Platform.

Collaboration will integrate data into healthcare provider workflows, supporting remote chronic care and population health management.

Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced a new collaboration with Rimidi, a leading clinical management platform designed to optimize clinical workflows, enhance patient experiences and achieve quality objectives.

Over the last 12 months, TEVA stock dropped by -1.79%. The one-year Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.66. The average equity rating for TEVA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.13 billion, with 1.11 billion shares outstanding and 1.09 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.15M shares, TEVA stock reached a trading volume of 13366569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $9.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on TEVA stock. On August 05, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TEVA shares from 10 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 19.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TEVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.59. With this latest performance, TEVA shares gained by 17.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.71 for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.56, while it was recorded at 9.28 for the last single week of trading, and 8.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Fundamentals:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

TEVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited go to 2.00%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,281 million, or 46.20% of TEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 117,190,328, which is approximately 25.786% of the company’s market cap and around 1.67% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,667,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $389.17 million in TEVA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $367.34 million in TEVA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

184 institutional holders increased their position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE:TEVA] by around 115,504,766 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 61,496,209 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 388,378,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 565,379,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEVA stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,949,919 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 17,854,608 shares during the same period.