T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] loss -0.50% on the last trading session, reaching $145.46 price per share at the time. The company report on November 14, 2022 that T-Mobile Lights Up Standalone Ultra Capacity 5G Nationwide.

What’s the news: T-Mobile has taken its 5G standalone (5G SA) network to the next level, lighting up mid-band Ultra Capacity spectrum on 5G SA nationwide.

Why it matters: 5G SA is the future of wireless connectivity, immediately improving performance and paving the way for groundbreaking applications that leverage super-fast speeds, ultra-reliable low latency (real-time responsiveness), massive connectivity and more.

T-Mobile US Inc. represents 1.25 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $186.25 billion with the latest information. TMUS stock price has been found in the range of $144.66 to $147.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.03M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 6531149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $176.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $155, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 3.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 96.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for TMUS stock

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.88. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 10.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.48 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.84, while it was recorded at 148.13 for the last single week of trading, and 134.00 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.50 and a Gross Margin at +36.40. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38.

T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 56.21%.

An analysis of insider ownership at T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

There are presently around $81,438 million, or 43.40% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,808,589, which is approximately 2.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,976,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.11 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and SOFTBANK GROUP CORP, currently with $5.79 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 621 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 35,410,828 shares. Additionally, 450 investors decreased positions by around 36,115,486 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 488,341,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 559,867,693 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,294,922 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,519,146 shares during the same period.