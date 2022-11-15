Societe Generale slashes price target on AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] – find out why.

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] gained 1.05% on the last trading session, reaching $151.74 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2022 that AbbVie to Present at the Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference.

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the 4th Annual Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Rob Michael, vice chairman and president, Jeffrey R. Stewart, executive vice president, commercial operations, Scott Reents, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Neil Gallagher, vice president development and chief medical officer will present virtually at 10:30 a.m. Central time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie’s Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

AbbVie Inc. represents 1.77 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $267.56 billion with the latest information. ABBV stock price has been found in the range of $150.98 to $154.535.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.31M shares, ABBV reached a trading volume of 7072890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $157.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities dropped their target price from $178 to $162. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Underperform rating on ABBV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 3.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 22.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for ABBV stock

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.46. With this latest performance, ABBV shares gained by 6.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.25 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.77, while it was recorded at 149.55 for the last single week of trading, and 148.03 for the last 200 days.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.14 and a Gross Margin at +69.49. AbbVie Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 80.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.72.

AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to -0.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]

There are presently around $186,406 million, or 70.90% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 156,022,414, which is approximately 1.59% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 132,960,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.18 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.7 billion in ABBV stock with ownership of nearly -1.177% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbbVie Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,416 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 48,982,529 shares. Additionally, 1,332 investors decreased positions by around 45,461,806 shares, while 378 investors held positions by with 1,134,015,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,228,459,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,757,073 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 2,117,843 shares during the same period.