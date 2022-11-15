SNDL Inc. [SNDL] Is Currently 0.77 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SNDL Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] jumped around 0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.62 at the close of the session, up 0.77%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that SNDL Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results with Record Net Revenue and Cash Flow from Operations.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) (“SNDL” or the “Company”) reported its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. The results for the third quarter of 2021 do not include the subsequent acquisition of Alcanna Inc. (“Alcanna”), which closed on March 31, 2022.

SNDL has also posted a supplemental investor presentation on its website, which can be found at https://sndl.com/investors.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.96M shares, SNDL reached a trading volume of 9890405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SNDL Inc. [SNDL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDL shares is $4.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for SNDL Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $0.60 to $0.70. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2022, representing the official price target for SNDL Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $0.40 to $0.65, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Sell rating on SNDL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SNDL Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

How has SNDL stock performed recently?

SNDL Inc. [SNDL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.97. With this latest performance, SNDL shares gained by 21.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.01 for SNDL Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.37, while it was recorded at 2.43 for the last single week of trading, and 3.82 for the last 200 days.

SNDL Inc. [SNDL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

SNDL Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

Insider trade positions for SNDL Inc. [SNDL]

There are presently around $47 million, or 8.30% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 12,523,678, which is approximately -80.168% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 1,935,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.07 million in SNDL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.89 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly 52.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

38 institutional holders increased their position in SNDL Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 2,166,841 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 53,500,575 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 37,719,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,947,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 415,765 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,215,937 shares during the same period.