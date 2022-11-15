Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SYTA] traded at a high on 11/14/22, posting a 26.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.17. The company report on November 14, 2022 that SYTA: UPDATE: Siyata reported 2022 3rd quarter financial results which showed high revenue growth rates compared to the prior year period.

By Thomas Kerr, CFA.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23525619 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Siyata Mobile Inc. stands at 18.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.19%.

The market cap for SYTA stock reached $5.33 million, with 33.69 million shares outstanding and 32.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, SYTA reached a trading volume of 23525619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siyata Mobile Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has SYTA stock performed recently?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.50. With this latest performance, SYTA shares dropped by -1.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.48 for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2851, while it was recorded at 0.1291 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8766 for the last 200 days.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -195.90 and a Gross Margin at +11.40. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -313.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -198.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.52.

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.20% of SYTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYTA stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 650,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.12% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 56,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9000.0 in SYTA stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $8000.0 in SYTA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Siyata Mobile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:SYTA] by around 70,221 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 67,340 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 637,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 774,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYTA stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,403 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 67,340 shares during the same period.