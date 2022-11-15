Roku Inc. [ROKU] fell -74.35% so far this year. What now?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] traded at a low on 11/14/22, posting a -4.52 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $58.53. The company report on November 3, 2022 that TCL Roku TV Models Coming to Australia.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Today Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) and TCL Electronics announced that TCL Roku TV™ models will be coming to Australia. Starting in early November, Australian consumers can purchase 4K UHD TCL Roku TV models in 55- or 65-inch screen sizes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006002/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7399586 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Roku Inc. stands at 9.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.01%.

The market cap for ROKU stock reached $7.38 billion, with 138.57 million shares outstanding and 121.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.49M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 7399586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $60.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price from $100 to $51. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 4.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.01.

How has ROKU stock performed recently?

Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.20. With this latest performance, ROKU shares gained by 18.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.63 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.32, while it was recorded at 54.92 for the last single week of trading, and 91.66 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.50 and a Gross Margin at +48.91. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.63.

Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 43.00%.

Insider trade positions for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

There are presently around $5,643 million, or 76.50% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 11,917,866, which is approximately 17.48% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,897,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $637.81 million in ROKU stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $433.32 million in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 23.491% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 267 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 16,130,751 shares. Additionally, 291 investors decreased positions by around 12,842,796 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 67,440,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,414,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,373,053 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 1,576,758 shares during the same period.