Pivotal Research Group slashes price target on Netflix Inc. [NFLX] – find out why.

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.15% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.73%. The company report on October 18, 2022 that Netflix Releases Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has released its third-quarter 2022 financial results by posting them to its website. Please visit the Netflix investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net to view the Q3’22 financial results and letter to shareholders.

A video interview with Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, co-CEO & Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann, COO & Chief Product Officer Greg Peters and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time at youtube.com/netflixir. The interview will be conducted by Doug Anmuth, JPMorgan. Questions that investors would like to see asked should be sent to douglas.anmuth@jpmorgan.com.

Over the last 12 months, NFLX stock dropped by -56.16%. The one-year Netflix Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.02. The average equity rating for NFLX stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $126.22 billion, with 444.88 million shares outstanding and 438.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.28M shares, NFLX stock reached a trading volume of 17926578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Netflix Inc. [NFLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $279.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price from $226 to $330. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $240 to $330, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on NFLX stock. On October 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NFLX shares from 270 to 350.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 15.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for NFLX in the course of the last twelve months was 176.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

NFLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.73. With this latest performance, NFLX shares gained by 30.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.13 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 250.61, while it was recorded at 276.50 for the last single week of trading, and 262.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Netflix Inc. Fundamentals:

Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

NFLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 5.27%.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $104,430 million, or 78.60% of NFLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,119,551, which is approximately 1.547% of the company’s market cap and around 1.45% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,037,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.39 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $6.0 billion in NFLX stock with ownership of nearly 18.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

901 institutional holders increased their position in Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX] by around 34,974,891 shares. Additionally, 785 investors decreased positions by around 24,226,953 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 289,748,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 348,950,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFLX stock had 274 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,529,533 shares, while 166 institutional investors sold positions of 4,548,709 shares during the same period.