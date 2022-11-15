PENN Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] surged by $1.65 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $38.64 during the day while it closed the day at $37.63. The company report on November 3, 2022 that PENN Entertainment Reports Third Quarter Results.

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (“PENN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PENN) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

PENN Entertainment Inc. stock has also gained 11.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PENN stock has inclined by 1.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.53% and lost -27.43% year-on date.

The market cap for PENN stock reached $5.62 billion, with 157.60 million shares outstanding and 154.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, PENN reached a trading volume of 7061595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $47.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for PENN Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for PENN Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on PENN stock. On April 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PENN shares from 55 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PENN Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

PENN stock trade performance evaluation

PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.99. With this latest performance, PENN shares gained by 34.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.31 for PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.73, while it was recorded at 34.77 for the last single week of trading, and 35.54 for the last 200 days.

PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.98 and a Gross Margin at +40.86. PENN Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.31.

PENN Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN Entertainment Inc. go to 2.27%.

PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,022 million, or 85.60% of PENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 21,061,224, which is approximately 1.129% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,473,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $582.28 million in PENN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $544.36 million in PENN stock with ownership of nearly -18.74% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PENN Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in PENN Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN] by around 21,921,645 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 20,993,131 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 90,539,875 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,454,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PENN stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,940,638 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 6,982,132 shares during the same period.