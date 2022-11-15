Oppenheimer slashes price target on POINT Biopharma Global Inc. [PNT] – find out why.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. [NASDAQ: PNT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -37.42% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -32.47%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that POINT Biopharma Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Announces Strategic Collaboration and Exclusive License Agreements with Lantheus Holdings.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Upon consummation of the agreements, in exchange for the exclusive worldwide rights1, Lantheus will pay a total of $260 million in upfront payments between the two agreements to POINT, with the potential for additional milestone payments of approximately $1.8 billion between the two products based on U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval and net sales and commercial milestones. Additionally, Lantheus will pay POINT royalties on net sales, beyond certain financial thresholds and subject to conditions, of 20% for PNT2002 and 15% for PNT2003. Additional terms of the agreements are summarized below and a website with more information about the collaboration is accessible at https://www.strategiccollaboration.net and the Company’s website.

Over the last 12 months, PNT stock dropped by -36.73%. The one-year POINT Biopharma Global Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.92. The average equity rating for PNT stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $591.79 million, with 90.12 million shares outstanding and 87.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 736.29K shares, PNT stock reached a trading volume of 7036272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on POINT Biopharma Global Inc. [PNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNT shares is $21.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2022, representing the official price target for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on PNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is set at 0.74 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93.

PNT Stock Performance Analysis:

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. [PNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.47. With this latest performance, PNT shares dropped by -27.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.97 for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. [PNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.34, while it was recorded at 8.29 for the last single week of trading, and 7.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into POINT Biopharma Global Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.94.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. [PNT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $335 million, or 42.00% of PNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,152,597, which is approximately 0.262% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 5,590,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.98 million in PNT stocks shares; and PFM HEALTH SCIENCES, LP, currently with $25.83 million in PNT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. [NASDAQ:PNT] by around 24,418,544 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 12,435,357 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 21,783,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,637,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNT stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,931,260 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 10,131,866 shares during the same period.