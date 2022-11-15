NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] fell -12.53% so far this year. What now?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] loss -1.98% on the last trading session, reaching $81.66 price per share at the time. The company report on November 11, 2022 that NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to participate in EEI Financial Conference and meet with investors throughout November and December.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) and NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) today announced that members of the senior management team will participate in the EEI Financial Conference from Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, through Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, and participate in various investor meetings throughout November and December. They plan to discuss, among other things, long-term growth rate expectations for NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners.

Investors and other interested parties can access a copy of the presentation materials at www.NextEraEnergy.com/investors or www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com.

NextEra Energy Inc. represents 1.99 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $162.06 billion with the latest information. NEE stock price has been found in the range of $81.61 to $83.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.82M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 7902523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $93.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 31.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for NEE stock

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.65. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 13.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.96 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.19, while it was recorded at 80.93 for the last single week of trading, and 79.67 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.21 and a Gross Margin at +41.67. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66.

NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 9.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

There are presently around $126,612 million, or 79.50% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 189,253,007, which is approximately 2.088% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 143,125,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.69 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.25 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly 4.911% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextEra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,100 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 67,872,932 shares. Additionally, 1,033 investors decreased positions by around 74,360,846 shares, while 321 investors held positions by with 1,408,241,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,550,475,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,262,316 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 10,153,422 shares during the same period.