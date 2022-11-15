Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] – find out why.

Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE: PSTG] gained 0.94% or 0.29 points to close at $31.07 with a heavy trading volume of 7037724 shares. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Pure Storage Announces Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced it will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 30 at 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended November 6, 2022. This conference call will be held following the release of Pure Storage’s financial results.

It opened the trading session at $30.74, the shares rose to $32.39 and dropped to $30.39, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PSTG points out that the company has recorded 19.41% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -41.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, PSTG reached to a volume of 7037724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSTG shares is $38.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Pure Storage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Pure Storage Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $27, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on PSTG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pure Storage Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.53.

Trading performance analysis for PSTG stock

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.37. With this latest performance, PSTG shares gained by 18.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.43 for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.78, while it was recorded at 30.67 for the last single week of trading, and 28.51 for the last 200 days.

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.51 and a Gross Margin at +67.52. Pure Storage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.57.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.81.

Pure Storage Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pure Storage Inc. go to 31.76%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]

There are presently around $7,921 million, or 85.00% of PSTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSTG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 37,242,281, which is approximately 2.549% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,502,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $854.49 million in PSTG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $474.94 million in PSTG stock with ownership of nearly 2.936% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pure Storage Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 222 institutional holders increased their position in Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE:PSTG] by around 32,445,337 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 24,798,781 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 197,706,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,951,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSTG stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,052,014 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,828,408 shares during the same period.