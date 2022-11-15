Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] slipped around -0.7 points on Monday, while shares priced at $64.10 at the close of the session, down -1.08%. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Mondelēz 2021 Snacking Made Right Report: Climate Action.

Mondelēz International

From droughts and wildfires to devastating flooding and the chronic impact on our biosphere, wildlife and humankind – the consequences of climate change are everywhere and escalating. Combating climate change is the challenge of our lifetime, and we’re taking action like never before. We’re building on our progress in reducing our end-to-end carbon footprint and working toward our long-term goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050. In doing so, we’re transforming how we do business across our entire supply chain – from farmer’s field to shop shelf.

Mondelez International Inc. stock is now -3.33% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MDLZ Stock saw the intraday high of $65.325 and lowest of $64.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 69.47, which means current price is +17.14% above from all time high which was touched on 01/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.13M shares, MDLZ reached a trading volume of 5765952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $71.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $73, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on MDLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 84.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has MDLZ stock performed recently?

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.45. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares gained by 12.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.33 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.60, while it was recorded at 64.24 for the last single week of trading, and 62.50 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 4.70%.

Insider trade positions for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

There are presently around $67,896 million, or 80.20% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 121,438,592, which is approximately 2.794% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,834,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.14 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.87 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly -1.846% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mondelez International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 800 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 53,878,699 shares. Additionally, 753 investors decreased positions by around 58,072,680 shares, while 312 investors held positions by with 947,267,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,059,219,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,399,972 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 6,372,330 shares during the same period.