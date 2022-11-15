Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] Is Currently 29.01 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] closed the trading session at $1.69 on 11/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.33, while the highest price level was $1.78. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Meta Materials Announces Q3 FY 2022 Results.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance smart materials and nanocomposites, today announced third quarter FY 2022 results. Please visit the Investors section of our website to view the Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter. The Company will host a webcast on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 8:00 AM EST.

The Q3 2022 financial statements and associated management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 are available on the Investors section of our website as well as on Nasdaq.com, or on the SEC EDGAR website at www.sec.gov.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.30 percent and weekly performance of 15.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 85.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 80.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.55M shares, MMAT reached to a volume of 20188006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

MMAT stock trade performance evaluation

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.75. With this latest performance, MMAT shares gained by 85.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.38 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9391, while it was recorded at 1.4520 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2828 for the last 200 days.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -932.22 and a Gross Margin at -12.85. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2228.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.02.

Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $76 million, or 14.20% of MMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 12,816,209, which is approximately -46.849% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,537,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.36 million in MMAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.13 million in MMAT stock with ownership of nearly 57.312% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:MMAT] by around 9,103,656 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 26,118,952 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 9,860,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,082,659 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMAT stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 928,550 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 5,447,845 shares during the same period.