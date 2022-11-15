Maxim Group lifts Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] closed the trading session at $2.41 on 11/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.32, while the highest price level was $2.52. The company report on November 8, 2022 that INOVIO Reports Financial Results and Highlights for the Third Quarter 2022.

Announced positive interim data for INO-3107 as a potential first-in-class treatment for Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis.

Advanced strategy to focus on developing candidates that have the greatest opportunity for near-term success.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -51.70 percent and weekly performance of 12.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 54.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.74M shares, INO reached to a volume of 7678898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $4, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on INO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

INO stock trade performance evaluation

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.09. With this latest performance, INO shares gained by 54.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.29 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.92, while it was recorded at 2.29 for the last single week of trading, and 2.45 for the last 200 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 45.80%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $297 million, or 46.60% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 32,195,674, which is approximately 38.369% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,544,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.92 million in INO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $37.07 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 15.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 25,215,493 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 6,798,895 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 91,134,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,148,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,216,885 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 642,417 shares during the same period.